Email kontakt@malinagroup.cz
800 880 878｜Po-Pá 9-16h
800 880 878｜Po-Pá 9-16h
800 880 878｜Po-Pá 9-16h
Fotovoltaika skladem Malina Group
Fotovoltaika baterie zdarma Malina Group

MALINA GROUP

Instalace do šesti měsíců od podpisu!

MALINA GROUP
MALINA GROUP

Začněte šetřit
hned teď

Vybrané Reference

MALINA GROUP
MALINA GROUP

6 důvodů proč
právě my

Máme vlastní značku Girl in a jacket

Díky silnému zázemí našich majitelů v Číně vyrábíme skoro všechny produkty pod vlastní značkou Gen2. Máme kvalitu pod kontrolou od začátku do konce.

Garance nejvyššího výkonu Girl in a jacket

Naše technologie jsou vždy to nejlepší, co je na trhu k dostání. Od panelů s výkonem 540 Wp po střídače s pravou asymetrií, s námi máte jistotu, že dostanete to nejefektivnější řešení.



Záruka je samozřejmostí Girl in a jacket

Poskytujeme záruku na všechny dodané komponenty v nadstandardní výši.






S námi máte dotaci jistou Girl in a jacket

Garantujeme vyřízení dotace při splněních všech zákonných podmínek!




Každý solární systém na míru Girl in a jacket

Každý projekt je jedinečný – polohou domu, velikostí a typem střechy a zastíněním způsobeným okolními prvky, jako jsou stromy, budovy. Instalujeme solární panely tak, aby jejich přínos byl co nejvyšší.

Nejrychlejší instalace u nás Girl in a jacket

Jsme nejrychlejší na trhu v realizaci instalací. Máme výrobu pod kontrolou a nemusíte proto čekat dlouho, kontaktujte náš tým pro více informací.


ŘEŠENÍ PRO DOMY
ŘEŠENÍ PRO DOMY

Řešení pro rodinné domy s nejrychlejší instalací

Fotovoltaické elektrárny
Nabízíme nejvýnosnější panely na trhu díky naší nejvyšší řadě celočerných panelů Gen2 Half-Cell Black, ve kterých jsme rozdělili i samotné jednotlivé solární články, což nám dovoluje dosáhnout většího výkonu.
VÍCE INFORMACÍ
Tepelná čerpadla
Instalujeme tepelné čerpadlo vzduch – voda kompletně na klíč včetně vyřízení dotací. Dokážeme Vám naplánovat projekt na míru s připojením našich solárních panelů tak, aby úspory byly co největší.
VÍCE INFORMACÍ
Dobíječky na elektroauta
Naše nejnovější řada dobíjecích stanic na elektromobily, Gen2 EcoPower, je ideálním řešením v kombinaci s našimi solárními panely. Začnete šetřit nejen v domácnosti, ale i na provozu vozidla.
PŘIPRAVUJEME
REFERENCE
REFERENCE

Reference od našich zákazníků

Podpis smlouvy na konci ledna a od září už vyrábíme elektřinu. Přestože ve smlouvě byly uvedeny delší dodací lhůty, se kterými jsme počítali, všechny tyto termíny se nakonec podařilo zvládnout i v předstihu. Podpis smlouvy na konci ledna, návoz materiálu 16.5., instalace FVE 18.-19.5., doplnění baterie 15.6., 27.7. revize, 5.9. výměna elektroměru ČEZem a spuštění celého zařízení. Nyní už jen čekáme na dotaci. I přes časovou prodlevu nástupu revizního technika (přeci jen jich v ČR asi není tolik), což se u tak obrovského nárůstu realizací FVE v ČR v tak krátkém období dá pochopit, vše dopadlo dobře. Hlavně bychom chtěli touto cestou poděkovat obchodnímu zástupci Ing. Danielovi Čermákovi, který se o nás po celou dobu profesionálně staral a v případě jakýchkoliv nejasností či obtíží je obratem vyřešil k naší spokojenosti.
Martin Roth
Také musím pochválit pana Filipa Čermáka je to ochotný a vstřícný člověk který se snaží pomoci a co slíbí to je tak jak se domluví. Máme již nainstalované čerpadlo a teď čekáme na instalaci fotovoltaiky. Realizace čerpadla proběhla během cca 48 hodin, jeden den pracovali téměř do půlnoci jen aby jsme měli alespoň teplou vodu.
Jaroslav Pikal
Dobrý den, moc nerozumím proč tato firma má tak špatné hodnocení. Asi konkurenční boj. Každopádně smlouvu u nás jsem podepisovala v únoru letošního roku a instalace probíhala v červnu. Firma zařídila revizi, připojení k distribuci, dotace a veškeré práce. Komunikace probíhala dobře. Vybírali jsme z více firem a Malina byla bezkonkurenčně nejlevnější. Vybrala jsem dobře a firmu mohu jen doporučit.
Jana Pavlovská
Dobrý den, ve dnech 19. 9. - 22. 9. 2022 u nás pracovali Vaši zaměstnanci pod vedením Denise Bakaeva na montáži fotovoltaických panelů. Celou partu bych chtěla pochválit, pracovali do tmy, byli velmi slušní a skromní. Vzorně po práci uklidili. Děkuji tímto Vaší firmě, že k nám poslala právě tyto pracovníky.
Mgr. Ivana Berková
Dobrý den, chtěl bych poděkovat skupině montérů pana Denise Bakaieva za přesně a rychle provedenou práci ( přeinstalace panelů, atd..) jsou opravdu šikovní. Nyní už zbývá jen kousek a po všech přehmatech se snad dočkáme i finále. Tak jen víc takových zaměstnanců.
Weissovi
Firmu Malina Group doporučuji. Skvělá komunikace, dodržení termínu. Montáž prováděli profíci. Čistá práce, po ukončení po sobě montéři uklidili. Teď už čekáme jen na příchod revizních technika.
Vladimíra Schmalzová
Dobrý den, chtěl bych touto cestou poděkovat za velmi kvalitní montáž a komunikaci FVE ve Smiřicích, Brigádnická 239. Montáž FVE prováděla montážní parta p. A. Isbashe ve dnech 23.-25.9.2022 ,které bych chtěl poděkovat za kvalitně a odborně provedenou práci. Montáž probíhala od rána (cca 7,30h) až do pozdních večerních hodin ( cca 20,00h). Na výbornou hodnotím i řešení technických problémů. Před příjezdem včas informovali o přibližném čase příjezdu , který byl dodržen. Na výbornou též hodnotím i druhý příjezd v pondělí 3.10.2022 na montáž rozvaděče AC . Při každém odjezdu bylo vždy hezky uklizeno.
Marko Klůz
Previous
Next
Proces

JAK TO PROBÍHÁ?

Podívejte se a zjistěte, co celý proces po podpisu smlouvy obnáší.

Věřte, že se snažíme z Vaší strany požadovat jen to nejnutnější pro úspěšnou realizaci zakázky.

Icon
01 ZPRACOVÁNÍ ENERGETICKÉ STUDIE

Připravíme ji pro Vás zcela zdarma.

Icon
02 NEZBYTNÉ PAPÍROVÁNÍ

Objednávka, dotace a připojení k síti - vše vyřídíme za Vás.

Icon
03 INSTALACE A PŘIPOJENÍ K SÍTI

Včetně návštěvy revizního technika.

Icon
04 VYPLACENÍ DOTACE

Po doložení ukončení instalace Vám budou vyplaceny dotace.

Icon
05 ŠETŘÍTE ENERGIEMI

A je hotovo.

ÚSPORA
ÚSPORA

Ještě váháte? Nechte si vypracovat nabídku!

img

Pojďme na to!

CHCI UŠETŘIT
Informace

Kalkulačka úspor

Jak děláme nabídky?

Důležité odkazy

GDPR

Reklamační a záruční řád

Novinky

Zůstaňte s námi v kontaktu