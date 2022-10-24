MALINA GROUP

Také musím pochválit pana Filipa Čermáka je to ochotný a vstřícný člověk který se snaží pomoci a co slíbí to je tak jak se domluví. Máme již nainstalované čerpadlo a teď čekáme na instalaci fotovoltaiky. Realizace čerpadla proběhla během cca 48 hodin, jeden den pracovali téměř do půlnoci jen aby jsme měli alespoň teplou vodu.