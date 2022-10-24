MALINA GROUP

Díky silnému zázemí našich majitelů v Číně vyrábíme skoro všechny produkty pod vlastní značkou Gen2. Máme kvalitu pod kontrolou od začátku do konce.
Naše technologie jsou vždy to nejlepší, co je na trhu k dostání. Od panelů s výkonem 540 Wp po střídače s pravou asymetrií, s námi máte jistotu, že dostanete to nejefektivnější řešení.
Poskytujeme záruku na všechny dodané komponenty v nadstandardní výši.
Garantujeme vyřízení dotace při splněních všech zákonných podmínek!
Každý projekt je jedinečný – polohou domu, velikostí a typem střechy a zastíněním způsobeným okolními prvky, jako jsou stromy, budovy. Instalujeme solární panely tak, aby jejich přínos byl co nejvyšší.
Jsme nejrychlejší na trhu v realizaci instalací. Máme výrobu pod kontrolou a nemusíte proto čekat dlouho, kontaktujte náš tým pro více informací.
Podívejte se a zjistěte, co celý proces po podpisu smlouvy obnáší.
Věřte, že se snažíme z Vaší strany požadovat jen to nejnutnější pro úspěšnou realizaci zakázky.
Připravíme ji pro Vás zcela zdarma.
Objednávka, dotace a připojení k síti - vše vyřídíme za Vás.
Včetně návštěvy revizního technika.
Po doložení ukončení instalace Vám budou vyplaceny dotace.
A je hotovo.
|Cookie
|Délka
|Popis
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
|1 year
|Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|CookieLawInfoConsent
|1 year
|Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
|elementor
|never
|This cookie is used by the website's WordPress theme. It allows the website owner to implement or change the website's content in real-time.
|PHPSESSID
|session
|This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
|Cookie
|Délka
|Popis
|ssupp.vid
|6 months
|Cookie set by Smartsupp to record the visitor ID.
|ssupp.visits
|6 months
|Cookie set by Smartsupp to record the number of previous visits, necessary to track automatic messages.
|Cookie
|Délka
|Popis
|_ga
|2 years
|The _ga cookie, installed by Google Analytics, calculates visitor, session and campaign data and also keeps track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookie stores information anonymously and assigns a randomly generated number to recognize unique visitors.
|_ga_7QZ161D2GN
|2 years
|This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
|_gat_gtag_UA_214446568_1
|1 minute
|Set by Google to distinguish users.
|_gat_UA-214446568-1
|1 minute
|A variation of the _gat cookie set by Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager to allow website owners to track visitor behaviour and measure site performance. The pattern element in the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to.
|_gcl_au
|3 months
|Provided by Google Tag Manager to experiment advertisement efficiency of websites using their services.
|_gid
|1 day
|Installed by Google Analytics, _gid cookie stores information on how visitors use a website, while also creating an analytics report of the website's performance. Some of the data that are collected include the number of visitors, their source, and the pages they visit anonymously.
|sid
|1 month
|The sid cookie contains digitally signed and encrypted records of a user’s Google account ID and most recent sign-in time.
|Cookie
|Délka
|Popis
|_fbp
|3 months
|This cookie is set by Facebook to display advertisements when either on Facebook or on a digital platform powered by Facebook advertising, after visiting the website.
|test_cookie
|15 minutes
|The test_cookie is set by doubleclick.net and is used to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
|Cookie
|Délka
|Popis
|esig_session_id
|1 day
|No description